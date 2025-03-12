Saturna Capital Corp Sells 2,069 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $319.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $480.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.70 and its 200 day moving average is $334.18.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.