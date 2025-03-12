Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.57 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,691,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 725,758 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 314,799 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,398,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after buying an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.75.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

