Warwick Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

