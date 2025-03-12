AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. AT&T also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48 or higher EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.74.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 74.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.