iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after buying an additional 6,101,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,860,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

