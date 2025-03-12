EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34.05 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $34,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.1% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

