Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Down 9.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 117,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Cantex Mine Development Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.