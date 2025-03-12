Austin Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.53.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

