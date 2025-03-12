iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,824,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,032,000 after buying an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

