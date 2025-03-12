EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Zacks reports. EHang had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 73.03%.

EHang Price Performance

EH opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.91. EHang has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CICC Research began coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

