Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

BIREF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 268,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,931. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.63. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BIREF. TD Securities raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

