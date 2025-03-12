Smart Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 196.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

