SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Takes $27.77 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 27.3% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

