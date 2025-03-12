Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,293. Harvard Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Harvard Bioscience worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

