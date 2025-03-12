Essential Planning LLC. Takes $11.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,483,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $194,785,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $219.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
