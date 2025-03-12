Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,147,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $532,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $170.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

