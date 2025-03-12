Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOWL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 12,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 39,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.