Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.74

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.74 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 15.2% increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.95. 119,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,525. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
