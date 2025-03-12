Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.74

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.74 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a 15.2% increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.95. 119,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,525. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

