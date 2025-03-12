Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Navigator had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Navigator Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.60. 39,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. Navigator has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $994.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.