Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:HNW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,962. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

