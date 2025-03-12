Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (BMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,418. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
