Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
DIAX remained flat at $14.41 on Wednesday. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.84.
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
