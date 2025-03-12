Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 1st

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.301 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

DIAX remained flat at $14.41 on Wednesday. 20,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,223. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.84.

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

