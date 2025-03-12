Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (FUND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
Sprott Focus Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,967. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
