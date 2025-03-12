EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.