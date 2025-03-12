Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

