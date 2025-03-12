Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $511.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $547.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.