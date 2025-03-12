Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $154.09 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $234.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.73.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.