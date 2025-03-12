Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 505,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 491,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$6.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
