Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,076,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 779,026 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 5.9% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.76% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $512,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,519 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 84.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,945,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,778,000 after buying an additional 1,348,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth about $74,168,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,869,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,403,000 after buying an additional 769,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $63,179,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.7 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

