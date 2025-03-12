Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 195.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,387 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

