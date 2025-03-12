Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Austin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,838,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.49.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

