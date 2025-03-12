Insider Buying: Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) CFO Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Louis Schmitt bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $11,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,242.14. This trade represents a 8.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Louis Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Benjamin Louis Schmitt purchased 500 shares of Finward Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $13,280.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Benjamin Louis Schmitt bought 500 shares of Finward Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.13 per share, with a total value of $15,565.00.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Finward Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Finward Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Finward Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

