Essential Planning LLC. Buys 3,882,889 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Essential Planning LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882,889 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $138,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,718,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,645,000 after acquiring an additional 373,115 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 9,128,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,749,000 after acquiring an additional 104,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,976,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,897,000 after buying an additional 75,171 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

