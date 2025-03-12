Essential Planning LLC. Has $374.54 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned approximately 1.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $374,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

