Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Jane Hesmondhalgh Purchases 7,000 Shares

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Jane Hesmondhalgh purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £17,360 ($22,475.40).

Robert Walters Stock Performance

Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 237.80 ($3.08). 28,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,286. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 325.99. Robert Walters plc has a twelve month low of GBX 235 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 449 ($5.81). The firm has a market cap of £169.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX (9.10) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter. Robert Walters had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.58%. Equities analysts predict that Robert Walters plc will post 61.5448447 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Walters

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world’s leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.