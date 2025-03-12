Essential Planning LLC. Has $42.92 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6,144.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,854 shares during the quarter. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after buying an additional 2,399,897 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after buying an additional 1,223,116 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,603,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,730,000 after buying an additional 976,823 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 42,529.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 846,202 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $208,843,000 after buying an additional 844,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.48 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

