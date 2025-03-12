Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 532 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 335,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,360 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $158.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

