Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.91 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mobius Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 81.04%.

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Performance

MMIT traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 133.50 ($1.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,311. The company has a market capitalization of £154.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.74. Mobius Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 149.01 ($1.93). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.57.

About Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust plc (“MMIT”) is a closed-ended investment company listed on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MMIT).

MMIT provides investors with access to a high conviction portfolio of 20-30 small to mid-cap companies, across emerging and frontier markets.

The London listed investment trust will be managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP (“MCP”), an investment manager launched in May 2018 by Mark Mobius, Carlos Hardenberg and Greg Konieczny.

