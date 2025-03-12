Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

FI stock opened at $213.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

