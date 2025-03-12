Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $26,336,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 41.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

NYSE CB opened at $291.15 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

