Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 81,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

