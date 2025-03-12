BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,320. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

