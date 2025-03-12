BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BUI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,320. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
