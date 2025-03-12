BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.