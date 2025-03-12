Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,677. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
