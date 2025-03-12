Idaho Trust Bank Has $3.94 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $548.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.73 and a 200-day moving average of $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

