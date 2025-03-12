Capasso Planning Partners LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

