Idaho Trust Bank Buys 3,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

