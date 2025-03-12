Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 268 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.27.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

