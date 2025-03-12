Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,254 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,634,834 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $447,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,068 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 56,872.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,998,000 after purchasing an additional 931,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin L. Washington acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,799,331.45. This trade represents a 4.06 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $1,872,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,750. The trade was a 11.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Salesforce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $277.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

