Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.
Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 0.7 %
LON:SUPR opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.96) on Wednesday. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 65.20 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 78.90 ($1.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71. The stock has a market cap of £923.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.59, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.
Supermarket Income REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.
The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.
